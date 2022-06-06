President Salih: Iraq is a key factor to build stability in the region

Shafaq News / the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and with Jordan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi. The meeting was held at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad. Iraq's Foreign Affairs Minister Fouad Hussein attended the meeting.

Iraq is eager to develop and advance its relations with Egypt and Jordan at every level, President Salih said.

To do so, there should be further cooperation according to the tripartite cooperation mechanism signed by Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan in political, economic, and security areas, he added, with a focus on bringing positions together to establish security and stability in the region.

Iraq's Barham Salih went on to note, that a secure and stable Iraq in addition to its geographical location among its neighbors is a key factor and an essential need to build regional stability.

How important it was to maintain peace, security, and stability in the region as it is an imperative need, Mr. President underscored, and work towards calming tensions there.

Additionally, solutions to the lingering issues should be found while conflicts should be resolved through dialogue, he said.

Meanwhile, he emphasized that this will pave the way to establish regional cooperation frameworks based on economic and trade cooperation to face the common challenges in order to ensure peace and security, and address economic fluctuations and climate change as well.

The two Ministries first conveyed greetings from the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, and from the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, to President Salih.

President Salih reciprocated, asking their guests to convey his greetings to President al-Sisi and to King Abdullah II.

Both FMs emphasized their countries' eagerness to further boost security and stability in Iraq and to further enhance relations with Iraq.

(Iraqi presidency official website)