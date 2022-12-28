President Rashid: work is underway to rebuild Mosul

Shafaq News / President of the Republic, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, confirmed Wednesday working with government agencies to rebuild Mosul City and complete its existing projects.

Rashid said in a tweet, "We are in Mosul, among our people, to listen to their problems and stand on the reality of the city that suffered as a result of Daesh, which tried in vain to obliterate its diverse and coexisting identity in peace."

"We will work with government agencies to rebuild the city, complete existing projects and improve the living conditions and services for its people," he stressed.