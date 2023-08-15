President Rashid urges progress on Halabja's governorate status

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid emphasized the significance of finalizing the procedures to elevate the status of Halabja from a district to a governorate, and highlighted the importance of including the corresponding bill on the agenda of the Parliament.

In a message dispatched to the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, the Iraqi Presidency highlighted that "Halabja is a symbol of resistance against the tyranny of the former regime. The city and its people have endured successive massacres and have contributed many martyrs to the cause."

President Rashid stressed the necessity of placing the legislation concerning the transformation of Halabja into a governorate on the parliamentary agenda, with a view to conducting a vote that will pave the way for the enactment, issuance, and publication of the law in the official gazette.

This action is particularly significant following the fulfillment of requisite legal procedures and the completion of the necessary steps by the Ministry of Planning for the governorate's transition.

It is noteworthy that on March 13, 2023, the Iraqi Cabinet endorsed the bill to establish Halabja as a governorate within the Republic of Iraq, subsequently forwarding it to the Parliament.

This decision is rooted in the objective of duly acknowledging the city's significance and honoring the memory of its martyrs, as formally conveyed in an official government statement.