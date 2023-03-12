President Rashid receives official invitation to visit Tehran

Shafaq News / Iraq's President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received a written message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, containing an official invitation to visit Tehran.

According to a statement from the Presidency's media office, Rashid received the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kadhim Al-Sadiq, and his accompanying delegation at the Baghdad Palace.

Rashid expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the kind invitation and confirmed his fulfilling it at the earliest opportunity.

The President also expressed his contentment over the joint agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to resume relations. The Iraqi President wished for more positive developments at both the regional and international levels and emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

He also stressed the urgent need to work towards ending conflicts and achieving global peace and security.

The Iranian Ambassador, in turn, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Iraq's efforts in hosting dialogue sessions and their importance in reaching a joint agreement to resume relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He confirmed Iran's eagerness to continue mutual cooperation with Iraq, in order to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries.