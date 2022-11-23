President Rashid receives UNAMI chief in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The President of the Republic, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, met on Wednesday with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said that President Rashid received Plasschaert at the Baghdad Palace, where they discussed the general situation in the country, the efforts to improve the conditions of citizens, and the economic situation.

The meeting also highlighted the need to support the government in "implementing its program and responding to the aspirations of the Iraqi people and improving their living and service conditions."

"The role of UNAMI was discussed, where the President of the Republic stressed the importance of working and coordinating with the Iraqi authorities in addressing many issues, especially the displaced file."

The statement noted that the two parties reiterated the importance of consolidating security and stability in the country, enhancing communication and dialogue with neighboring countries based on common interests, mutual respect, and sovereignty."