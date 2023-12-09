President Rashid offers condolences to KRI over tragic Soran district fire

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid sent a condolence message on Saturday to the President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, regarding the victims of the fire that broke out in a dorm in the Soran district.

Rashid expressed deep sorrow in his message, stating, "We received with profound pain the news of the fire in the Soran district, and we share the same pain in the aftermath of this tragic incident."

He added, "Our heartfelt condolences to you and to our people in Kurdistan, especially to the families of the victims."

It is noteworthy that last night, Friday, 14 professors and a postgraduate student tragically lost their lives in a fire that erupted inside a residential building in the Soran autonomous area.