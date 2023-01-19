President Rashid meets with Tunisian PM

Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Abdullatif Rashid met on Thursday with the Prime Minister of Tunisia, Naglaa Boudin, on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said that the meeting discussed the recent developments in the Region, as well as developing tourism between the two countries.

"Iraq is thriving and developing, and strategic projects will be implemented to enhance the service, health and educational fields in Iraq"، the president said.

For her part, the Tunisian Prime Minister affirmed her country's keenness to strengthen ties and expand cooperation with Iraq.