President Rashid meets with EBRD chief

Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Abdullatif Rashid, said today, Wednesday, that the country should strengthen ties with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The media office of the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement that Rashid received, on the sidelines of the Davos Forum, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Odile Renaud-Basso.

The meeting laid emphasis on the need to create the appropriate climate to achieve sustainable economic development that focuses on facilitating the implementation of business and investments.

The President added that Iraq is capable of carrying out national development, stressing that the government believes that sustainable development is only achieved through maintaining strategic regional and international partnerships, and supporting the private sector in Iraq.

For her part, Basso commended the strong ties between Iraq and the bank, and praised Iraqi efforts to achieve real economic reform.