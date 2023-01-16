President Rashid heads to Switzerland for WEF2023

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid on Monday left Baghdad for Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum where he will join +50 world leaders to deliberate policies needed to address challenges facing the globe.

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 will take place from January 16 to 20 in Davos, Switzerland.

The Annual Meeting brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.

Established in 1971 by the German economist Klaus Schwab, the event was originally known as the European Management Forum until a name change in 1987.

The theme this year is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

According to the organizers, more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state and government, will be attending the annual meeting in the alpine resort town.

Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G7 leader scheduled to attend the event. On Sunday. Other dignitaries attending the meeting include German, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, and U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. U.S. President Joe Biden will not be coming to Davos. However, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, will be present. Saudi Arabia dispatched a high-level delegation that includes the ministers of finance, foreign affairs, industry, and communications.