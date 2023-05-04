President Rashid arrives in UK for King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony

Shafaq News / In a notable display of diplomatic camaraderie, President Abdellatif Jamal Rashid, accompanied by the First Lady and a ministerial delegation, arrived in the United Kingdom today, Thursday, to attend the highly anticipated coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

A statement issued by the presidential office and received by Shafaq News Agency explicated that Lord Robert Lofven, acting as a representative of the British monarch, extended a cordial welcome to the visiting President at the airport.

The communique further delineated that President Rashid's visit, which is a response to an official invitation, includes the presence of the First Lady, Shahnaz Ibrahim Ahmed, and the Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badran.