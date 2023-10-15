President Rashid arrives in Rome

President Rashid arrives in Rome
2023-10-15T14:38:52+00:00

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid arrived in the Italian capital, Rome, on Sunday to participate in the Global Food Forum.

The President's visit was confirmed through a concise statement issued by the Iraqi Presidential Office.

President Rasheed, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Abbas Jabir Al-Alyawi and parliamentary member Jabar Farih Abbas, is set to engage in pivotal discussions alongside other esteemed officials.

