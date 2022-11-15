President Rashid, Kurdish PM, discuss the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, met the Kurdish PM, Masrour Barzani, in Erbil. The two sides discussed the ministerial program for the new Iraqi cabinet headed by Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, and the work of the Baghdad and Erbil committees to resolve the outstanding issues. President Rashid affirmed his "full support" for the dialogue to solve the outstanding problems and enhance the relationship and coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government under the constitution. The Iraqi President also said he is "confident" in reaching results for all difficulties to achieve the "national interest." Earlier today, Rashid, arrived in the Kurdistan Region to meet with Kurdish officials and participate in the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK.) It is Rashid's first visit to Erbil since he assumed the position. He held talks with President Nechirvan Barzani and the KDP leader Massoud Barzani and discussed regional and international issues.

