President Rashid: Iraq requirs strategic initiatives to counter desertification

Shafaq News / President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid emphasized Iraq's critical requirement for robust strategic initiatives to counter desertification and confront climate change, stressing the imperative of forging new water agreements with upstream countries.

During his meeting with Iraqi delegations attending the United Nations Climate Summit (COP 28) in the United Arab Emirates, Rashid lauded their substantial contributions in strengthening Iraq's connections with the global community across various sectors, aligning with the country's overarching interests.

As stated by the President's Office, Rashid emphasized the significance of bolstering governmental endeavors to combat desertification, address climate change, and establish fresh water agreements with upstream countries, stressing the pivotal need for support in these areas.

The President highlighted the importance of activating coordination mechanisms and improving communication among the Presidential Office, the Cabinet, and the Parliament to devise a cohesive action plan, unify visions, and consolidate efforts in fortifying Iraq's decisions. This approach aims to negotiate effectively with international entities, producing positive outcomes that serve the country's interests.

Rashid highlighted that discussions with leaders and representatives from participating countries and organizations during COP 28 yielded positive results, opening doors to expand cooperation and bolster Iraq's regional and global relations. These endeavors are expected to culminate in strategic partnerships encompassing various domains including the economy, technology, investment, environment, and energy.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Minister of Environment Nazar Amedi, along with several Members of Parliament, experts, and advisors, as detailed in the official statement from the President's Office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Minister of Environment Nazar Amedi, along with several Members of Parliament, experts, and advisors, as detailed in the official statement from the President's Office.