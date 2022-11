Shafaq News/ Iraq's new President Abdullatif Rashid on Wednesday accused Iran and Turkey of jeopardizing his country's water security.

Rashid's remarks came during a speech he delivered before the 31st Arab Summit held in Algeria.

"Turkey's and Iran's practices led to jeopardizing the water security in Iraq and diminishing the water levels in the marches," he said.

"We hope we could be able to develop Iraq's water resources and start a fruitful dialogue with Iran and Turkey," he added.