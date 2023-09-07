President Raisi extends gratitude for Iraq's exceptional hospitality during Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News / The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, expressed his gratitude on Thursday for the warm hospitality and excellent organization extended by the government and people of Iraq during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

President Raisi made these remarks in a statement delivered before a gathering of religious scholars, Friday prayer leaders, and the public in the city of Birjand. He stated, "Iraq, both its government and its people, hosted the pilgrims remarkably well," according to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim".

He further added, "I can only express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Iraqi officials who facilitated the entry of our pilgrims into Iraq and went above and beyond in hosting them. I also extend my gratitude to the Iraqi people for their generous and gracious hospitality."

He continued, "This has been an unforgettable and civilization-building event for the Islamic world, a testament to the unity of global Islamic resistance. By the will of God, it will serve as the foundation for the emergence of the sacred presence that will save humanity."

Yesterday, Wednesday, marked the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage in the Iraqi governorate of Karbala, which received over 22 million pilgrims, including more than four million from Iran.