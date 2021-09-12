President Raisi announces canceling entry visas between Iraq and Iran

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi announced canceling entry visas between Iraq and Iran, during the joint press conference he held with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Tehran.

Raisi said, "Al-Kadhimi informed us of the cancellation of entry visas between Iraq and Iran, and agreed to increase the number of Iranian visitors during Arbaeen."

"We have deep relations with Iraq, and several decisions were taken in the joint meeting with Al-Kadhimi", noting, "We look forward to enhancing relations between Iraq and Iran."

For his part, Al-Kadhimi said, "We discussed a set of files to enhance relations and historical ties."

"We thank everyone who stood with Iraq in its war against ISIS. Iran stood with Iraq from the first moment in its war against ISIS", al-Kadhimi noted.