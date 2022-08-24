President Nechirvan Barzani receives incoming US Consul General

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil Mr. Irvin Hicks, the incoming Consul General of the United States in the Kurdistan Region.

President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the new Consul General to Kurdistan and congratulated him on assuming the office. The President wished Mr. Hicks success, and voiced full support for his mission in the country.

For his part, Consul General Hicks expressed his pleasure at taking office and reiterated his country’s willingness to further develop bilateral relations with the Kurdistan Region.

Discussions also focused on the latest developments in Iraq and the current obstacles facing the political process. The President reiterated that the solution to Iraq’s problems is only through dialogue and shared understanding in accordance to the country’s constitution. The President also discussed the developments in the Kurdistan Region and underlined the importance of unity among political parties in the Kurdistan Region.

Regarding the bilateral relations, the President stressed that there are opportunities for US cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, especially in the field of investment and the private sector.

Discussions also covered the war against the ISIS terrorism and its dangers, the importance of promoting democracy and protecting human rights, civil liberties and freedom of expression in the Kurdistan region, the situation in the wider region and other topics of mutual interest.