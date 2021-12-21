President Nechirvan Barzani received Iran’s Ambassador

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-21T16:06:55+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Mr. Iraj Masjedi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, in Erbil on Monday. Discussions focused on bilateral relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the Islamic Republic of Iran and ways to develop partnership and collective work. Other topics of discussion included the political process in Iraq and efforts to form the new Iraqi government, Erbil-Baghdad relations and the ongoing talks between them to resolve the pending differences, the dangers of terrorism and the recent ISIS assaults. Both sides stressed the importance of preserving regional peace and stability and developing relations among countries in the region on the bases of friendship and mutual interest. Further strengthening Kurdistan Region’s relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran was underlined. Source: The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region website

