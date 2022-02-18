President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.
On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.
Barzani met with the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressing the Region's desire to strengthen relations with the Kingdom.
According to a statement, both sides discussed the current situation in Iraq, and the Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed that the Kingdom hopes that Iraq can "regain its role and become one of the pillars of stability in the region."
For his part, President Barzani valued the vision and position of Saudi Arabia regarding Iraq and Kurdistan, expressing Kurdistan's desire to strengthen bilateral relations.