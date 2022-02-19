President Nechirvan Barzani meets with the Prime Minister of Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.

Barzani met with Lebanon's Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and the meeting covered several issues, including the latest developments in Iraq, the political process in the country, the election of the Presidency of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, and the ongoing efforts to form the next Iraqi government. Discussions also focused on Lebanon's latest political, security, and economic developments and the bilateral relations between Iraq – Kurdistan Region and Lebanon.

President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region's willingness to develop relations with Lebanon and referred to the Lebanese community's presence, work, and activities in many areas in the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati gave a brief overview of Lebanon's political and economic status and his country's current challenges. Mr. Mikati underlined Lebanon's readiness to strengthen ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and invited President Nechirvan Barzani for an official visit to Lebanon.

The status of the refugees in Lebanon and the Kurdistan Region, the latest on the war against ISIS, and the developments in the wider region were also highlighted at the meeting.