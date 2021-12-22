President Nechirvan Barzani meets the Coordination Framework delegation

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework headed by Mr. Nouri al-Maliki, in Erbil on Wednesday.

Discussions covered a wide range of pressing issues including the latest political developments in Iraq, the October 10 parliamentary elections, the parties which have concerns with the election results, and the processing of all complaints through legal channels.

On the recent row among Iraqi political factions over the outcome of the parliamentary elections, President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated that Iraq is moving through a critical stage and the Kurdistan Region will, under no circumstances, be part of the problems; but it will strive to support proper solutions to the disputes and help reaching a settlement among all Iraqi parties based on genuine partnerships.

Both sides agreed that despite complaints and disputes over the election results, the situation in Iraq requires collective responsibility, underlining that all Iraqi factions need to reach a common understanding on how to resolve the differences based on the interests of the country and its future. They also emphasized the need to overcome the current challenges and to form a government which responds to the grievances of citizens and safeguards peace and stability.

Other topics of discussions were Erbil-Baghdad pending issues, the visiting delegation’s meetings in the Kurdistan Region, how to approach the challenges and ways to resolve the disputes.

Source: The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region website