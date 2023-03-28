President Emphasizes Urgency of Ratifying Oil and Gas Law

Shafaq News / President Abdul Latif Rasheed emphasized the urgency of ratifying the oil and gas law today, Tuesday, stressing its importance in resolving issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan regional government.

The President called on the head of the parliamentary oil and gas committee to adopt a water file and find solutions to mitigate its impact.

During a meeting with the head of the parliamentary oil and gas committee and other committee members, the President highlighted the need to support the oil industry, particularly investment projects in the gas and oil exploration sectors and refining industries, and addressing the obstacles that hinder their progress.

The President also emphasized the importance of good planning, management and adoption of modern methods to increase and improve the level of oil production in the country, and to find appropriate mechanisms to benefit from the country's gas wealth and prevent its loss, as well as reducing dependence on oil imports.

In his speech, the President referred to his participation in the United Nations Water Conference held in New York, and the reality presented by the Iraqi delegation about the risks faced by the country as a result of water scarcity, which affects the lives and livelihoods of citizens in general.

He also emphasized the importance of taking urgent measures to address the water crisis and reduce its risks by finding innovative and sustainable relief solutions at the local, regional, and international levels.

In turn, the head of the parliamentary oil and gas committee, Haybat Al-Halbousi, confirmed the committee's interest in the President's directives and working to invest the country's natural resources in the best possible way and achieve progress and prosperity for our country and people. He also called on the President to adopt a water file to find solutions to mitigate its impact.

Al-Halbousi indicated that the committee is working to ratify the inactive oil and gas law in parliament for years and that there is a desire among most blocs to legislate this law, which will positively reflect on strengthening and developing the reality of the oil sector in Iraq.