President Biden asks PM al-Sudani to mediate with Iran amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Shafaq News/ A government source on Tuesday revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden asked the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to play a mediation role with Iran in order to contain any potential expansion of the conflict currently ongoing for ten days between Israel and Hamas.

The source informed Shafaq News that Biden acknowledged the official role of Baghdad in de-escalating the current crisis and spoke about the potential for a mediation role, especially with Iran, to achieve de-escalation.

The source added that al-Sudani expressed his belief in the necessity of containment and non-escalation, coupled with a ceasefire and the creation of humanitarian corridors to aid the residents of Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the White House stated that U.S. President Joe Biden had spoken with Iraqi premier as part of his efforts to contain the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Subsequently, the media office of Prime Minister al-Sudani released a statement confirming that he received a phone call from President Joe Biden. During the call, they discussed the current developments taking place in Palestinian territories and emphasized the importance of rallying efforts and working together to support sustainable stability in the region, in addition to efforts aimed at enhancing the bilateral partnership between Iraq and the United States of America, in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries.