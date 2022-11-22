President Barzani will visit Baghdad to discuss the outstanding issues

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit Baghdad to discuss the outstanding problems with high-level Iraqi officials.

The Kurdish Presidency said President Barzani would meet the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan.

During the visit, he will discuss with Iraqi officials the overall situation in Iraq, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, dialogues and efforts to resolve the problems between the two sides, the regional developments, and other issues of common interest. The Kurdish Presidency said.