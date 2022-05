Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed, on Friday, the United Nations Security Council's invitation for Baghdad and Erbil to hold a dialogue and solve the pending differences between them.

President Barzani said in a tweet, "I thank the UN Security Council for extending UNAMI’s mandate, and welcome its call for Baghdad and Erbil to engage in regular and structured dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, consistent with the Constitution of Iraq."