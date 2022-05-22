President Barzani: we managed to find common ground to resolve the political impasse in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that the main forces in Iraq has managed to reach a common ground to resolve the political deadlock in the country, ushering an end to the media row between the leading parties in the region.

Barzani's remarks came during a speech he delivered in the commissioning ceremony of the 16th class of cadets graduating from the third Military School in Qallacholan, al-Sulaymaniyah, earlier today, Sunday.

"We are still in contact with the parties in Iraq and the Kurdistan region to address the ongoing political impasse," the President said.

"We managed to end the media war between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. We also found common ground to resolve the political impasse."

"There are no unsolvable problems, but many challenges might pop up every now and then," he said.