President Barzani warns of a "real threat" amid a resurgence of ISIS groups

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Sunday urged the Iraqi political forces to join hands to face ISIS resurgence after last night's attacks against the security forces in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.

"Last night’s series of attacks by ISIS on the Iraqi armed forces and the federal police in Baghdad, Diyala, Salahaddin and Kirkuk, which killed seven people and injured more than 20 others, is a serious alarm," the President said in a statement on Monday.

"The ISIS movements, its reinforcement and the expansion of its attacks pose real threats to the security and stability of Iraq, which must be taken seriously and responded to decisively," he added, "to counter the threat of ISIS, more effective cooperation and coordination between the army, the armed forces, Peshmerga and security agencies in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are needed."

"The international coalition against ISIS must continue to support Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in that objective."

"The security and political conditions in Iraq require all Iraqi forces and parties to overcome the difficulties together. Political tensions should no longer disrupt security and stability of the country and cause further strengthening of ISIS."

"I extend my condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and share their grief. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery," he concluded.