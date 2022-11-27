President Barzani visits Baghdad today

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani will visit Baghdad again today to continue his meetings with the political leaders of Iraq.

Last Tuesday, after meeting with the Iraqi President and Prime Minister, and a number of political leaders and high officials of the country, President Nechirvan Barzani cancelled his remaining meetings and returned to the Kurdistan Region to participate in the funeral of the victims of the gas explosion in Duhok.

On today’s visit, the President will continue his meetings with a number of political leaders and high officials of Iraq.