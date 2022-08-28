President Barzani to visit Najaf and Baghdad this week

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, will be visiting Baghdad and Najaf this week, a source revealed on Sunday.

A source in Erbil told Shafaq News Agency that President Barzani will convey an initiative proposed by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to resolve the political crisis in the Iraq.

Tensions soarrd in Iraq in recent weeks after the populist Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr commanded thousands of his followers to storm and occupy parliament, preventing the formation of a government nearly 10 months after elections.