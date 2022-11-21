Report

President Barzani to visit Baghdad and discuss common issues

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-21
President Barzani to visit Baghdad and discuss common issues

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, will visit Baghdad to discuss outstanding issues files with the federal government.

A political source told Shafaq News agency that President Barzani would head a high-level delegation and meet with Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani.

During the visit, the Kurdish delegation will discuss Kurdistan's share in the federal budget, the oil agreement, and other topics of common interest. The source added without giving further details.

