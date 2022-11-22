Report

President Barzani to al-Ameri: Baghdad is Erbil's "strategic depth"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-22T16:00:25+0000
President Barzani to al-Ameri: Baghdad is Erbil's "strategic depth"

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Tuesday discussed in a meeting with the leader of al-Fatah alliance the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the new cabinet's government program.

The meeting with al-Ameri follows a series of meetings President Barzani has held with senior government and political figures since he arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this morning.

According to an official readout, al-Ameri told his guest that Iraq has a chance at success if political stability persists, laying emphasis on political and national unity between the Iraqi forces.

President Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan region's commitment to supporting the federal government, praising Baghdad as a "strategic depth" of the Kurdistan region.

