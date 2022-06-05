President Barzani: the Kurds uphold all efforts to unravel the political deadlock

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Sunday said that the Kurds endorse all the endeavors to extend outreaches between rival political parties and overcome the ongoing political impasse in Iraq.

President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting in the region's capital city, Erbil, with a delegation of independent members of the Iraqi legislative body.

According to a readout issued by the region's presidency, Barzani discussed with his guests "the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, the challenges facing it, and the efforts to conclude an agreement between the different political parties".

The President reiterated his support for efforts made to converge views and overcome the challenges impeding the progress of the political process, wishing the lawmakers success in their mission.

The delegation explained that the purpose of the visit is to "hold talks with Kurdistan's Regional Government and political parties."

The lawmakers expressed gratitude for the role President Barzani played in reconciling the Kurdish political parties, hoping he exercises a similar role in the Iraqi arena.