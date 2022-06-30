Report

President Barzani: solving problems with Baghdad is the key to stability

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-30T09:23:17+0000
President Barzani: solving problems with Baghdad is the key to stability

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the need to resolve the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

On Thursday, the Kurdish President met a British delegation headed by the UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the developments in Iraq, the political process, the Erbil-Baghdad disagreements,  the upcoming elections in Kurdistan, the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and the relations of the UK, with Iraq and Kurdistan.

Both also agreed on the necessity of the Iraqi forces and parties to "reach an understanding to overcome the difficulties facing the political process, and cooperate for a secure and stable Iraq."

Concerning the Erbil-Baghdad differences, President  Barzani deemed resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government "a key to stability and a solution for Iraq's problems."

"Complicating the differences is not in the interest of any party, and no one will win." The Presidency said.

The meeting also focused on the importance of cohesion among the Kurdish parties in Baghdad, cooperation and coordination in combating crime and narcotics trafficking, and the immigration file.

