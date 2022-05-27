President Barzani's visit broke the ice between PUK and KDP, MP says

Shafaq News / The deputy head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, Mulla Karim Shakour, said on Friday that the visit of the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to al-Sulaymaniyah, is a historical step that will contribute to ending the conflict between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Shakour told Shafaq News agency that the President's "fruitful" visit and his meetings with PUK leaders broke the ice between the two main Kurdish parties and paved the way for reaching comprehensive agreements and solutions.

PUK said earlier this week that President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah will help solve differences between political parties and form a new government.

It added that the visit spread joy and is considered a victory for Kurdish parties, since it contributes to addressing the blockage, forming a new government and electing a new President.

President Barzani arrived on Sunday in al-Sulaymaniyah, on a visit that aims to, "ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties."