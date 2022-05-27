Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani's visit broke the ice between PUK and KDP, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-27T11:17:31+0000
President Barzani's visit broke the ice between PUK and KDP, MP says

Shafaq News / The deputy head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, Mulla Karim Shakour, said on Friday that the visit of the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to al-Sulaymaniyah, is a historical step that will contribute to ending the conflict between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Shakour told Shafaq News agency that the President's "fruitful" visit and his meetings with PUK leaders broke the ice between the two main Kurdish parties and paved the way for reaching comprehensive agreements and solutions.

PUK said earlier this week that President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah will help solve differences between political parties and form a new government.

It added that the visit spread joy and is considered a victory for Kurdish parties, since it contributes to addressing the blockage, forming a new government and electing a new President.

President Barzani arrived on Sunday in al-Sulaymaniyah, on a visit that aims to, "ease the tension and promote solidarity between the Kurdish parties."

related

Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Halboosi: joining efforts to overcome crises

Date: 2021-05-03 15:58:05
Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Halboosi: joining efforts to overcome crises

President Barzani and al-Halboosi arrive in Najaf to meet al-Sadr

Date: 2022-01-31 07:15:02
President Barzani and al-Halboosi arrive in Najaf to meet al-Sadr

Kurdistan's President: The next Iraqi government must respond to the demands of the citizen

Date: 2021-10-21 13:18:41
Kurdistan's President: The next Iraqi government must respond to the demands of the citizen

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi to Barzani: visiting Baghdad sends the positive signals

Date: 2021-04-10 16:57:45
Al-Kadhimi to Barzani: visiting Baghdad sends the positive signals

President Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack

Date: 2022-03-16 07:43:59
President Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack

Barzani condemns the repeated targeting of Iraqi demonstrators

Date: 2021-05-11 13:34:40
Barzani condemns the repeated targeting of Iraqi demonstrators

Barzani, al-Halboosi, and al-Khanjar presented an initiative to resolve the Shiite-Shiite dispute; source

Date: 2022-01-31 11:32:16
Barzani, al-Halboosi, and al-Khanjar presented an initiative to resolve the Shiite-Shiite dispute; source