President Barzani: resolving Baghdad-Erbil differences is key to resolving Iraq's problems

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, received a delegation from the France-Iraq Friendship Committee of the French Senate, led by Nicole Duranton, accompanied by members of the committee and the French Consul General in Kurdistan.

In the meeting, the visiting delegation reiterated France's support for the Region and Iraq and expressed their appreciation for "the sacrifices and contributions of the Peshmerga in defeating ISIS."

The delegation reiterated that France attaches great importance to its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and seeks to strengthen its bilateral ties in all areas.

For his part, President Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's gratitude for France's military, humanitarian and political support and referred to the longstanding relations between the two sides.

Concerning the situation in Iraq, the President highlighted that resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad is the "key to radically resolving the problems of Iraq," pointing to the international community and France's important role, especially in helping Iraq to solve its issues.

Discussions also focused on the latest political developments in the country, the situation in Sinjar district and the areas of Article 140 of the constitution, the dangers of terrorism, the threats of ISIS, and the situation in Syria and the wider region.