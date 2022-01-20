President Barzani receives the Swiss ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed with the Swiss ambassador to Iraq and Jordan several topics of mutual interest.

An official statement reported that the two parties discussed relations between Iraq, Kurdistan, and Switzerland, stressing the importance of opening a swiss embassy in Baghdad.

They also discussed the new government file, and laid emphasis on the need to reach an agreement between all parties to form a government capable of achieving political stability.

For his part, President Barzani shed light on the differences between Baghdad and Erbil and the need to address them, stick to the constitution and federalism, noting that Iraq needs the International society's continuous support.

The two parties also discussed the situation of the region and Kurdistan's relations with neighboring countries, according to the statement.