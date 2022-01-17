Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani receives al-Amiri in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-17T10:19:01+0000
President Barzani receives al-Amiri in Erbil

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today the head of al-Fatah Coalition, Hadi al-Amiri in Erbil.

Al-Amiri had arrived earlier today in Erbil to discuss forming the new government.

He will meet the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, to exchange points of view on ways to form the largest bloc, a political source told Shafaq News agency.

Last Saturday, al-Amiri met the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf.

The Sadrist movement won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly's 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq's Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.

related

Barzani: Kurdistan must be a true partner in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-25 09:23:41
Barzani: Kurdistan must be a true partner in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

Date: 2021-06-20 20:58:21
President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

President Nechirvan Barzani meets the Coordination Framework delegation

Date: 2021-12-22 20:18:24
President Nechirvan Barzani meets the Coordination Framework delegation

Coordination Framework presents it view for political balance to the PUK

Date: 2021-12-22 15:40:58
Coordination Framework presents it view for political balance to the PUK

Spain's top diplomat to visit Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-04-10 13:38:22
Spain's top diplomat to visit Baghdad and Erbil

Erbil to proceed discussion with Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-30 12:44:15
Erbil to proceed discussion with Baghdad

There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Date: 2020-11-26 09:36:21
There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement