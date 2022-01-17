President Barzani receives al-Amiri in Erbil

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today the head of al-Fatah Coalition, Hadi al-Amiri in Erbil.

Al-Amiri had arrived earlier today in Erbil to discuss forming the new government.

He will meet the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, to exchange points of view on ways to form the largest bloc, a political source told Shafaq News agency.

Last Saturday, al-Amiri met the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf.

The Sadrist movement won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly's 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq's Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

The Sadrist movement has been mobilizing impetus behind a "National Majority Government", challenging the status quo "consensus governments", which the forces of the Shiite Coordination Framework have been lobbying for.