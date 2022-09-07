President Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today, Wednesday, The UK Chief of Defence Staff's Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, Air Marshal Martin Sammy Sampson.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the meeting discuss relations between Baghdad, Erbil and London, the latest political developments in Iraq, the war against terrorism, the reform in the Peshmerga ministry, and the Erbil-Baghdad relations.

The President expressed appreciation for the support that the UK provided during the war against terrorism.

The two sides stressed the need to reach an agreement and address the current political impasse in the country, as well as preserve peace and stability in Iraq.

The meeting also discussed a series of issues of mutual interest, according to the statement.