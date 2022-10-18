Report

President Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-10-18T11:39:55+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President, Nechirvan Barzani, received the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson Richardson, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with his guest "the latest developments in the Iraqi political process, the recent election of the Iraqi President, and the appointment of the Prime Minister-designate to form a new cabinet of the Federal Government."

The President "reiterated that it is important that the new Iraqi cabinet identifies its priorities and provides services and job opportunities."

"The President underlined that the new Iraqi government currently has the opportunity to resolve the country's issues and the Iraqi parties must plan strategically together on the basis of the country's high interests and cooperate to solve the problems and restore and protect the stability of the country," the readout said.

The meeting, attended by the Consul-General of the United Kingdom to the Kurdistan Region, touched upon the situation in the Kurdistan region, the bilateral ties of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the UK, economic cooperation prospects, the developments in the Middle East, and an array of issues of mutual interest.

