President Barzani receives Iraqi delegation in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Iraqi military delegation in Erbil.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the two sides praised the latest reform made in the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The delegation, headed by Abdulamir Yarallah, stressed that its visit is part of the continuous coordination between Baghdad and Erbil.

For his part, the President confirmed that the Peshmerga forces are part of the Iraqi defense system aiming to achieve security and stability in Iraq.

The meeting discussed ISIS threats and movements, laying emphasis on the need for coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to end ISIS presence in the country.