President Barzani receives Belgian ambassador to Iraq and Jordan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-09T12:56:54+0000
Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received Belgium's Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Mr. Filip Vanden Bulcke in Erbil.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the meeting discussed ways to enhance relations between Kurdistan and Belgium, Brussels' role as part of the Global Coalition, and the Erbil-Baghdad differences.

The two sides stressed that ISIS still poses a real threat, which makes Iraq in continuous need of international support.

For his part, Mr. Bulcke expressed his country's appreciation for the Peshmerga sacrifices, stressing that it will always be a partner committed to supporting Iraq and Erbil.

President Barzani thanked the ambassador for his country's support, and laid emphasis on the need to enhance cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.

The two sides discussed several more topics, including the current situation in Sinjar, COVID-19, UNITAD activities in Iraq, and the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to the statement.

