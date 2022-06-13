Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, praised the role of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), along with the Peshmerga and security forces, in the war against ISIS.

Barzani said in a tweet on the anniversary of the issuance of influential Iranian-Iraqi Shia Marja' Ali Sistani's Fatwa to form the PMF, "On the anniversary of the supreme Marja's fatwa of establishing al-Hashd al-Shaabi, we commemorate with reverence their great sacrifices in defense of Iraq."

"We commend its (PMF) role along with the Peshmerga forces, the army, and the security forces to repel ISIS terrorist organization", he added.

President Barzani praises the role of PMF in the war against ISIS

