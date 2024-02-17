President Barzani praises the "positive" role of UN in Iraq and Kurdistan
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Head of the Independent Strategic Review of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Volker Perthes, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
According to the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides discussed the current situation in Iraq, the security and political developments, and the region's general situation."
Barzani renewed his appreciation for the "presence and positive role of the United Nations in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region."
In turn, Perthes highlighted his team's mission: to assess and review the role and mission of the United Nations team, its agencies, and organizations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."
Since his arrival to participate in the Munich Security Conference, President Barzani has met with many leaders and officials, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, King Abdullah II of Jordan, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, the German Foreign Minister, Tobias Lindner, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayyani, Member of the German Bundestag, Siemtje Möller.