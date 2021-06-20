President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that the Baghdad-Erbil problems if there is a "political will".

"The relations between the two sides should be improved, the old discourse should be stopped, and outstanding problems must be solved according to the constitutions."

"We must preserve our internal unity, as it is our only guarantee to stand up to these challenges," he added.

It is worth noting that Barzani had talked about the same issue during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Baghdad last April, and confirmed at the time that Kurdistan was ready to solve all problems and obstacles with the federal government according to the constitution and within the framework of the federal system.