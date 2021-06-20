Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-20T20:58:21+0000
President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that the Baghdad-Erbil problems if there is a "political will".

"The relations between the two sides should be improved, the old discourse should be stopped, and outstanding problems must be solved according to the constitutions."

"We must preserve our internal unity, as it is our only guarantee to stand up to these challenges," he added.

It is worth noting that Barzani had talked about the same issue during his meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Baghdad last April, and confirmed at the time that Kurdistan was ready to solve all problems and obstacles with the federal government according to the constitution and within the framework of the federal system.

related

Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Date: 2021-02-02 11:37:23
Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Date: 2021-04-22 15:47:13
MP calls for "Military" Cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to impose the state's prestige

Iraq sets a new Covid-19 record.. 21 fatalities and 781 new confirmed cases

Date: 2020-06-03 19:07:25
Iraq sets a new Covid-19 record.. 21 fatalities and 781 new confirmed cases

Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-11-24 12:04:03
Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-10 14:03:40
Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Date: 2020-11-26 09:36:21
There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Date: 2021-05-09 21:45:51
PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil