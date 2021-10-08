President Barzani on today's polls: Thanks for the Peshmerga

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T21:30:49+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, thanked the Peshmerga forces for their broad participation in the special voting held earlier on Friday, wishing a similar success in the general election to be held on Sunday later this week. President Barzani tweeted, "I am glad the special voting for the Iraqi council of representatives has ended successfully." "I thank the Peshmerga forces, security forces, internally displaced brothers and sisters for their broad participation," he said, "I hope the general voting process runs successfully without complications." Voters who cast their ballots in the special voting today amounted to 821,800 from a total of 1,196,542 (69%) all over the country.

