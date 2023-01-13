President Barzani offers condolences to al-Hakim

Shafaq News / In a phone call today, President Nechirvan Barzani offered his condolences to Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Movement of Wisdom on the death of the late wife of the Martyr of Mihrab, Ayatollah al-Uzma Sayyid Mohammed Baqir al-Hakim.

The President also expressed his sympathies and condolences to al-Hakim family and prayed that the Almighty God will bestow his mercy upon the deceased and grant patience and comfort to everyone.

Al-Hakim expressed his gratitude to President Nechirvan Barzani for his condolence call and sympathies.