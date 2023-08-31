President Barzani offers 100 buses to the Arba'een pilgrimage transportation plan

Shafaq News/ A source from inside the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Thursday said the presidency of the Kurdistan region will participate in the government's transportation strategy for the Arba'een pilgrimage by providing 100 buses.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Prime Minister's office proposed that the presidency of the Kurdistan region participate in the transportation plan, an idea which was met with enthusiasm and support by the President, Nechirvan Barzani."

"This year's transportation strategy is different from previous years," he said, "Prime Minister al-Sudani issued a decree to lease approximately 1,200 large buses in addition to 200 smaller ones, supplementing the 2,000 government buses and cars already in use, and deploying 23 trains."