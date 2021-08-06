Report

President Barzani meets with the new Iranian President

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-06T08:35:18+0000
President Barzani meets with the new Iranian President

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, who is visiting Tehran, met today the new Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The Kurdish delegation, headed by President Barzani, also met with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Yesterday, Barzani had arrived in Tehran heading a delegation that includes the head of the Region's Presidency office, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

