President Barzani meets with members of al-Siyada coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-22T13:20:28+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, was welcomed by a group of senior leading figures of al-Siyada (Sovereignty) coalition headed by Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim in Baghdad earlier today, Tuesday. 

According to an official readout by the region's presidency, the meeting "reaffirmed the importance of unity and cooperation among the national Iraqi forces, communities, and parties to overcome the hardships that the country faces in all different fields." 

"Both sides also emphasized the importance of working together and cooperation between the authorities and political parties to resolve the problems of the country in a way that ensures the rights of all Iraqis and protects the peace and stability of the country," the statement said.

