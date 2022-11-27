President Barzani meets with head of Azm alliance

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met on Sunday with the head of the Azm alliance, Muthanna al-Smarrai.

A statement by the Region's presidency said that the meeting discussed the recent political and security developments in the country, and stressed the need for cooperating and supporting the new government in order to overcome the current crises.

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad again today to continue his meetings with the political leaders of Iraq.

Last Tuesday, after meeting with the Iraqi President and Prime Minister, and a number of political leaders and high officials of the country, President Nechirvan Barzani cancelled his remaining meetings and returned to the Kurdistan Region to participate in the funeral of the victims of the gas explosion in Duhok.